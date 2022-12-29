Menu
Liquidators can't get hold of Aubade Global Resources directors

Aubade Global Resources exported logs for its owner, Adoniss. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Liquidators of a logging export company – owned by a multinational timber conglomerate – can’t get hold of its directors, according to their first report.They have also identified “numerous transactions of interest”.In early December, Aubade Global Resources was put into liquidation by the high court at Auckland on the application of the Union Bank of India, through its Hong Kong branch.The official assignee was appointed liquidator.Aubade Global Resources was formed in 2012 and owned forestry blocks throughout the...
