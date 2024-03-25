Menu
Liquidators looking to sell prominent Aitchison agricultural machinery brand

An Aitchison seeder. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 25 Mar 2024
The downturn in the farming sector has seen a prominent agricultural machinery brand fall into the hands of liquidators, owing creditors $6.6 million.Ecovis KGA’s Ray Cox and Gareth Hoole are now considering selling Reese Engineering, the business behind the Aitchison brand known for its seeders and other equipment, such as rollers, spreaders and bale feeders.With premises in Feilding and Whanganui, the equipment was supplied for New Zealand and export markets.The pair were appointed to Reese Engineering, owned by Ross and Anne Simps...
