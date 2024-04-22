Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Liquidators unsuccessful in taking claim against livestock shipping company

Liquidators unsuccessful in taking claim against livestock shipping company
The vessel Al Kuwait is at the centre of the liquidation. (Image: Marine Traffic)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 22 Apr 2024
Liquidators of a collapsed live export partnership have failed to take a claim against a shipping company that didn’t turn up for its voyage.PwC’s Malcolm Hollis and Wendy Somerville had managed to secure litigation funding, but they ran out of time.The non-completion of the voyage by MV Al Kuwait three years ago ultimately led to Genetic Development (NZ) Exports Limited Partnership’s insolvency. It was put into liquidation by the high court at Hamilton in October 2022 on the application of former Fonterra direc...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
The secret retreats that have CEOs jockeying for invites
World

The secret retreats that have CEOs jockeying for invites

Ultra-exclusive conferences are booming.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The industrial policy debate never seems to go away

Industrial policy is getting a second hearing around the world, including in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The industrial policy debate never seems to go away
Public sector JobWatch 2024

Is the Public Service Commission too top heavy?

More than one in five at the commission are considered to be 'senior leaders'.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Is the Public Service Commission too top heavy?

More Primary Sector

Bell Potter boosts Santana target price 53.5%
Primary Sector

Bell Potter boosts Santana target price 53.5%

Aussie brokers increasingly like the look of a low-cost, high yield Otago gold play.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024
Anna Palairet appointed Fonterra's chief operating officer
Primary Sector

Anna Palairet appointed Fonterra's chief operating officer

Having acted in the role since June last year, she replaces Fraser Whineray.

Riley Kennedy 19 Apr 2024
Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards
Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards

The yield from this year's harvest was 20% below the budgeted amount.

Rebecca Howard 19 Apr 2024
Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric
Primary Sector

Julia Jones: Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric

There seems to be a noticeable lack of innovation in NZ's red meat export industry.

Julia Jones 19 Apr 2024