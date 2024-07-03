Menu
Litigation against former execs may have disrupted accounts filing, BX Foods says

BX Foods' plant in Oamaru. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Jul 2024
BX Foods says the litigation launched against its former executives “may have” disrupted the timely filing of its accounts.The Chinese-owned North Otago meat company filed its financial statements for the 2022 financial year more than a year after they were originally due in May last year.As BusinessDesk previously reported, the company removed three former executives, Richard Thorp, Arron Hoyle and Gerard Brier, over concerns about their conduct, alleging breaches of their fiduciary duties.It relates to BX’s claim that &ldquo...
