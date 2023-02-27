Menu
Lower forecast is $900m blow and spells tougher times for farmers

Fonterra cut its forecast farmgate milk price. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
News that Fonterra has cut its forecast farmgate milk price will be a blow for farmers who are struggling with high input costs.The dairy co-operative said on Friday it was now expecting to pay $8.20 – $8.80 per kg of milk solids (kgMS) with a midpoint of $8.50, which is down from $8.50 – $9.50 per kgMS and a midpoint of $9.00.It also lowered its milk collection forecast for the season to 1,465 million kgMS, down from 1,480m kgMS.The lower forecast strips out about $900m from Fonterra’s payout, which will now be $12.45 billion...
Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 11:05am
MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace resigns

The media group is looking for a new CEO from both inside and outside the company. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:50am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Feb 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Primary Sector

Delegat finances solid as expenses rise

Increased sales to North America kept Delegat’s books in good shape.

Staff reporters 24 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Fonterra lowers gate price, collection forecasts

Fonterra attributes this to decreased demand in China and the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Staff reporters 24 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results

Comvita posted record half-year results for revenue, Ebitda and profit, despite supply chain and lockdown challenges.

Staff reporters 23 Feb 2023