Mānuka Health posts net loss, takes $24m impairment

Mānuka honey’s global success has stumbled since 2020. (Image: Supplied)

Mānuka Health recorded a $24 million impairment in the year to June 2025, citing “uncertainties”. The notes indicated the impairment could be reversed. The honey maker attributed $4m of the impairment to brand and $20m to goodwill. GoodwillThe accounts said the goodwill of Manuka Health NZ was $65.54m and the goodwill of its German unit, Neuseelandhaus GmbH, was $16.59m. The $17m goodwill impairment to the NZ unit was due to “uncertainty in future performance outlook driven by multiple uncertainties inc...