Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Mānuka Health posts net loss, takes $24m impairment

Mānuka Health posts net loss, takes $24m impairment
Mānuka honey’s global success has stumbled since 2020. (Image: Supplied)
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Mānuka Health recorded a $24 million impairment in the year to June 2025, citing “uncertainties”.  The notes indicated the impairment could be reversed.  The honey maker attributed $4m of the impairment to brand and $20m to goodwill.  GoodwillThe accounts said the goodwill of Manuka Health NZ was $65.54m and the goodwill of its German unit, Neuseelandhaus GmbH, was $16.59m.  The $17m goodwill impairment to the NZ unit was due to “uncertainty in future performance outlook driven by multiple uncertainties inc...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

More Primary Sector

Fonterra not winding up shareholders fund
Primary Sector

Fonterra not winding up shareholders fund

Its annual meeting was in Auckland on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
PF Olsen, Forestry360 to merge, Adamantem takes a stake
Primary Sector

PF Olsen, Forestry360 to merge, Adamantem takes a stake

New Zealand forestry management companies PF Olsen and Forest360 are to merge, with Sydney-based private equity firm Adamantem Capital coming in as an investment partner, the parties said.Adamantem will come in alongside existing PF Olsen cornerstone shareholder Quayside Holdings...

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2025
Comvita wins breathing room from banks
Primary Sector

Comvita wins breathing room from banks

The company’s annual meeting is next week.

Riley Kennedy 12 Dec 2025
Stewardship land continues to divide
Primary Sector

Stewardship land continues to divide

More than 600,00 hectares of land is being fought over.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Dec 2025