Primary Sector

Mānuka honey exporter collapses owing $2.9m

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
A mānuka honey exporter has fallen over owing $2.9 million to creditors and is blaming the extended lockdown in China as part of its demise.Last week, Waterstone Insolvency’s Damien Grant and Adam Botterill were appointed as liquidators of New Zealand Manuka Apiculture (NZMA).Founded in late 2016, the company operated as part of a wider group producing and selling mānuka honey for local and export markets.After Grant and Botterill were appointed, NZMA’s finance company, Xceda Finance, pulled its support and appointed Thomas Rodewald...
