Primary Sector

Meat industry serves up briefing to new govt

Topics for discussion include trade, climate change, biosecurity and carbon farming. (Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
The red meat industry has put together a package of priorities it wants the incoming government to focus on after next month’s election.Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) and the Meat Industry Association jointly produced a briefing to incoming ministers called “Putting Meat on the Bone”, saying they wanted a bipartisan approach to the sector.As with other parts of the primary sector, prices for red meat are under pressure from the economic slowdown, particularly due to a fall in demand from China.Parliament adjourned last week a...
More Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings
Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 01 Sep 2023
Two of first three farm to forest applications under new rules declined
Primary Sector

Two of first three farm to forest applications under new rules declined

The land regulator has had 18 applications from foreigners to buy farmland.

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023
Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook
Primary Sector

Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook

“The business now faces a poor outlook for commodity prices."

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023
Waterman directors move to bolster Allied Farmers stake
Primary Sector

Waterman directors move to bolster Allied Farmers stake

WAF wants a 19.99% stake. 

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023