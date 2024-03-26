Menu
Meng Foon won't quit as a PGG Wrightson director

Meng Foon has no plans to resign from the PGW board. (Image: Gisborne Herald)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
Meng Foon says he has no plans to resign as an independent director of PGG Wrightson.That’s despite the New Zealand Shareholders (NZSA) sticking with their call for him to be removed and his own board colleagues inviting him to go.Foon was the only independent director that PGG Wrightson's (PGW) largest shareholder, Agria, didn’t want to remove when it attempted to oust chair Garry Moore, Sarah Brown, and Charlotte Severne and install three replacements of its choosing, plus former chair Alan Lai.Agria, who requested a special m...
