Primary Sector

Methane emissions review: Carbon markets reveal more about policy than politicians

Agri-Zero chair Fraser Whineray flanked by CEO Wayne McNee and director Neville Jordan at Parliament this week. (Image: BD)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
The great thing about markets is that they don’t judge, they just tell.So, when the coalition government is committed to the emissions trading scheme (ETS) doing the heavy lifting in its climate change policy response, the expectation would be a rising carbon price.However, in the six days since the government announced another independent review of how to count methane emissions, the price of a New Zealand Unit (NZU) in the ETS has done nothing but fall.It was already pretty soggy at the end of last week, at $58.50 a tonne. The new...
Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table
Law & Regulation

Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table

The coalition government has five key workplace relations priorities.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am

NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth

NZME says it is outperforming the market on advertising, with higher earnings predicted.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth
Trade

Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

Event will bring together 21 member economies from around the Pacific Rim.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

