New Year 2026 Honours: Agribusiness leaders recognised

Progress in the nation's primary industries and rural communities is a key focus of the agribusiness recipients in the New Year 2026 Honours List.

Several prominent agricultural figures have received New Year royal honours for their services to the wider industry and the rural sector.Most notably, former New Zealand Rural Support Charitable Trust chair Neil Bateup has been made a companion of the NZ Order of Merit (CNZM) in the New Year 2026 Honours List.Bateup was chair from 2017 to 2024, having played a key role in establishing the national network.The trust provides help and support to NZ’s rural communities, whether it be one-on-one for an individual farmer or helping an entire...