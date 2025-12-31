New Year 2026 Honours: Rachel Taulelei made CNZM

Rachel Emere Taulelei has been made a CNZM for her services to business, Māori and governance. (Image: Warehouse Group)

Business leader Rachel Emere Taulelei has been made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for her services to business, Māori and governance.Taulelei (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Huia ki Katihiku, Ngāti Rārua) said she was taken by surprise and extremely humbled to receive the honour. She is recognised for her contribution to New Zealand through her leadership in sustainable enterprise, Māori economic development and international trade.“Whomever took the time to nominate me for the honour – I’m...