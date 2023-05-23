Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues, Moana and share price

‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues, Moana and share price
“To be honest, I don't think there’s a silver bullet when it comes to labour,” Peter Reidie said. (Image: Sanford)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 23 May 2023
The chief executive of seafood company Sanford says higher-than-expected migration is helping the labour shortage pain, but it's “no silver bullet”.“We've got to work on every possible front, and [labour] is one of them, without a doubt," Peter Reidie told BusinessDesk on Monday. Statistics New Zealand data from early May showed there was a provisional net migration gain of 65,400 in the year to March 2023 – reversing a net migration loss of 19,300 in the year to March last year.Reidie said Sanford&rsqu...
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Politics Free

Whānau Ora launches bold campaign

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said funding for Whānau Ora was "pretty bloody abysmal".

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:00am
Whānau Ora launches bold campaign

More Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 22 May 2023
Regional activity remains 'finely balanced'
Primary Sector

Regional activity remains 'finely balanced'

The quarterly monitor found a 2.7% per annum rise in activity.

Riley Kennedy 16 May 2023
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI
Finance

Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI

Strong wool prices are nowhere near that at the moment.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023