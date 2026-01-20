Norwood owner pumps $27m fresh capital into the machinery distributor

Norwood's head office in Palmerston North. (Image: NZME)

The owner of machinery distributor Norwood has pumped $27 million of fresh capital into the business.It’s been three years since the Palmerston North-headquartered company lost a long-held agreement to sell the New Holland brand, which led to revenue falling and losses mounting in 2023 and 2024.Companies Office filings show that C B Norwood Distributors’ Singaporean owner, Zuellig Group, through a subsidiary, injected capital in two tranches late last year.The first, in September, was for $10m. Then, another $17m just prio...