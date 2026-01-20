Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Norwood owner pumps $27m fresh capital into the machinery distributor

Norwood owner pumps $27m fresh capital into the machinery distributor
Norwood's head office in Palmerston North. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
The owner of machinery distributor Norwood has pumped $27 million of fresh capital into the business.It’s been three years since the Palmerston North-headquartered company lost a long-held agreement to sell the New Holland brand, which led to revenue falling and losses mounting in 2023 and 2024.Companies Office filings show that C B Norwood Distributors’ Singaporean owner, Zuellig Group, through a subsidiary, injected capital in two tranches late last year.The first, in September, was for $10m. Then, another $17m just prio...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

More Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Abbott Laboratories: Who is the newcomer to Pōkeno?
Primary Sector

Abbott Laboratories: Who is the newcomer to Pōkeno?

Synlait Milk’s loss is a US company’s gain.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jan 2026
Ample Meats made to file financial accounts for first time
Primary Sector

Ample Meats made to file financial accounts for first time

It operates a single plant in Taranaki.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2026
Construction costs rise at fastest pace in more than a year
Primary Sector

Construction costs rise at fastest pace in more than a year

Construction costs in the final quarter of 2025 rose at the fastest pace in more than a year, according to new data.The Cordell Construction Cost Index (CCCI) shows residential building costs increased by 0.9% in the three months to December.This was the largest quarterly rise si...

Staff reporters 14 Jan 2026