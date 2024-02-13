Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

NZ honey industry up against the worst pest in the world

NZ honey industry up against the worst pest in the world
Beekeepers at Wairarapa's Hunter Reilly. (Image: Hunter Reilly)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Last year, Wairarapa manuka honey business Hunter Reilly carried out its routine autumn hive treatments to control the parasitic varroa mite.It could have saved its money. “We put the strips in, and they were utterly ineffective,” Hunter Reilly director Stu Ferguson said. “I would say 50% of the hives technically look like they’ve had no treatment.”Most beekeepers treat varroa with flumethrin, trademarked as Bayvarol, oxalic acid and/or amitraz, under the trademarks Apivar and Apitraz.Fortunately for Ferguson, anot...
Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m
Infrastructure

Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Investments

Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down

Maui Capital deferred valuing its assets as it works through sale plans.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down
Public sector

'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general

Only law changes are likely to force improved reporting, says John Ryan.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general

More Primary Sector

Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss
Primary Sector

Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss

Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2024
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
Primary Sector

Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast

CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 12 Feb 2024
We’re not eating enough bacon, and that’s a problem for the economy
Primary Sector

We’re not eating enough bacon, and that’s a problem for the economy

The American pork industry makes more ham sausage, and bacon than anybody wants to eat.

The Wall Street Journal 12 Feb 2024
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 09 Feb 2024