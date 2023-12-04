Menu
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
NZ's humble dairy cows could be debated at this year's COP. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
New Zealand could be in the “crosshairs” at this year’s global climate change conference over its progress in reducing emissions, Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell says.The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP28, is being held in Dubai, with Hurrell attending as both Fonterra’s CEO and chair of the Global Dairy Platform.Newly sworn-in climate change minister Simon Watts and the now-former climate change minister James Shaw are both representing NZ, with more than 70,000...
Energy

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Markets

But it may set the scene for record carbon high prices in 2024.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Primary Sector

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites
Finance

Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

Co-operatives Farmlands and Ruralco report 'challenging' times.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 03 Dec 2023
Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand
Primary Sector

Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand

Prices also supported by the exchange rate and declining shipping rates.

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023