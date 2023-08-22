Menu
Primary Sector

NZ Inc makes big push in India as business delegation and trade minister head to New Delhi

Damien O'Connor will head to India next week in tandem with an INZBC visit. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
New Zealand will send one of the largest business delegations it has ever sent to India next week. It will do so against the backdrop of a stuttering Chinese economy, plunging farmgate milk price and concerns over the current account deficit while the clock ticks down to a general election date less than two months away.  The backdrop on the Indian end is a nation embracing a series of trade deals, including with the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada and the European Union, after a history of shirking them – includ...
Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23%.

Graham Skellern 6:28pm
Property

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 6:00pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

National and Act continue to widen the gap in BusinessDesk's Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 3:55pm
A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity
Primary Sector

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023
Infant formula export volume halves in July
Primary Sector

Imports from Korea have been quietly increasing.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Elders keeps creeping on Wrightsons
Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson shares have slipped 6.3% since it reported earnings last week.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?
Primary Sector

Just under 30% of what NZ exports goes to China. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023