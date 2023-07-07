Menu
NZ Pork welcomes recommendation for clearer country of origin labelling

(Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
Parliament’s regulations committee has nudged the government to tweak a certain regulation to avoid labelling practices that may confuse consumers about where their food comes from.The recommendation, by the regulations review select committee chaired by National’s Judith Collins, comes after a complaint from the pig farmer industry body, New Zealand Pork, which believes consumers aren’t being given the right information about what country the meat comes from in processed pork products, such as bacon, ham and salami.It comes j...
Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting
Environment

Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting

The government aims to encourage landowners to protect native habitats on their property.

Greg Hurrell 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 06 Jul 2023
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jul 2023
Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023