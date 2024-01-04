Menu
Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

The chair of state-owned enterprise Pāmu, Warren Parker, died suddenly on Dec 29. (Image: Pamu)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 04 Jan 2024
Warren Parker was a gentle kind man who offered wise counsel, NZ Institute of Forestry president James Treadwell says. The chair of state-owned farmer Pāmu and former chief executive of Scion (the NZ Forest Research Institute) and Landcare Research died suddenly on Dec 29. He was 68.Parker was also chair of the investment arm of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Quayside Holdings, and farm management software company FarmIQ. He had served on the boards of Farmlands Co-operative Society, Genomics Aotearoa, Focus Genetics, the New Zea...
