Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson keeps firm grip on costs
A PGG Wrightson stock agent auctions a line of wether lambs. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
PGG Wrightson expects to have to keep a firm grip on its costs for some time.The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) rural services firm had its first revenue drop in six years in the 12 months to June, with subdued agricultural commodity prices forcing farmers to rein in their spending.Having halted the interim dividend at half-year in February, it also won’t pay a full-year dividend after reporting a net profit after tax of $3.1 million in the 12 months to June, down $14.5m on the previous year.Its net profit was knocked by a one-off...
Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride
Economy

Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride

RBNZ decision could see the NZD react strongly either way.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people

The personal information of 6,130 past and present students at Competenz was compromised.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people
Finance

Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking

APIs should naturally supplant screen scraping but regulation isn’t being ruled out.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking

PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years
Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson reports first revenue drop in six years

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 13 Aug 2024
Ravensdown lime quarries on the block
Primary Sector

Ravensdown lime quarries on the block

It's also looking at closing its Dunedin manufacturing site.

Riley Kennedy 13 Aug 2024
Direct-to-consumer model bears fruit for growers
Primary Sector

Direct-to-consumer model bears fruit for growers

Entrepreneurs are finding solutions to help growers reduce losses.

Gregor Thompson 13 Aug 2024
High energy prices hitting meat processors
Primary Sector

High energy prices hitting meat processors

Low hydro lake levels and a gas shortage are behind current cost pressures.

Riley Kennedy 12 Aug 2024