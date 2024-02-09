Menu
Plant and Food's $4m war chest for biocontrol research

The tell-tale mark of a female redback spider. (Image: Plant and Food Research)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
New Zealand’s croplands could one day be peppered with speakers playing ultrasonic bat sounds if world-first research at Plant and Food Research pans out.That is one of four $1 million three-year Endeavour Fund projects the crown research institute (CRI) is now working on with a focus on biosecurity, pest control and reducing agri-chemicals use.Its scientists will also try out a new idea for getting rid of the venomous redback spider, a menace to animals and native wildlife.Bat speakersThe speakers are part of a scheme to lure insects awa...
