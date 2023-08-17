Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence
Change is coming for fishers, the question is how fast. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Whichever parties are elected to power this year, none of them sounds like they will let the fishing industry off the regulatory hook.Addressing the seafood industry’s annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday, MPs from the four largest parties told industry leaders that environmental impacts continue to be a major concern for the public.The only differentiating factor was the speed of change that would be forced on the industry, particularly around bottom trawling, which has emerged as the number one risk factor in terms of social lic...
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

More Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit
Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

It recorded a net profit of $50.9m for the year.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023
Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers
Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023
Talley’s mussel spat gets court airing
Primary Sector Free Exclusive

Talley’s mussel spat gets court airing

NZ food giant Talley’s Group has been described as “dangerous”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 Aug 2023