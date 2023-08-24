Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend
Ports of Auckland has dropped the 's' to become Port of Auckland. (Image: Port of Auckland)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
The port company formerly known as Ports of Auckland has hit its financial targets for the first year of a three-year strategy called ‘regaining our mana’.When the Auckland council-owned company released its annual report for the 2023 financial year on Thursday, it disclosed it had dropped an ‘s’ from its name as part of a brand refresh to become Port of Auckland.The singular approach reflects the 2018 sale of Onehunga seaport.In a year dominated by discussions around freeing up port land for public use, the port reporte...
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one
Markets

Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Cars

Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

Select group of Australia's richest fly to Queenstown to play with $700k SUV.

Brent Melville 1:50pm
Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar
Media

Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

Commercial revenue has returned to pre-covid levels.

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

More Primary Sector

Scales sticks to guidance, despite net profit plunging
Primary Sector

Scales sticks to guidance, despite net profit plunging

The owner of Mr Apple is sticking to its forward guidance, despite a tough first half.

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023
Villa Maria owner Indevin shutting down Māngere operations
Primary Sector

Villa Maria owner Indevin shutting down Māngere operations

Villa Maria’s Māngere operations will start shutting down this October and will affect a total of 14 roles, owner Indevin announced on Tuesday.Indevin Group, who acquired Villa Maria in 2021, said the decision follows a three-month review into its Māngere operations after the com...

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
Big business delegation heads to India
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Aug 2023
A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity
Primary Sector

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023