Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz

Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz
Pruning in the mist at Bendigo. (Image: Quartz Reef)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Fine wines will get better with age, but winemakers may have a more limited shelf life.That’s prompted Rudi Bauer, the head winemaker and general manager of Central Otago’s Quartz Reef Winery, to put the ‘for sale’ sign up on a wine farm and brand that has been maturing for 27 years.Bauer teamed up with Wānaka businessman and director Trevor Scott and Bendigo Station’s John Perriam to found the winery in 1996. Perriam holds a minority 10% stake in the business. At 63, Bauer is the youngest of the three co-owne...
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

More Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM
Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

Lee's exit aims to quell the distraction caused by attention on the charges he faces.

Staff reporters 9:23am
Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on
Primary Sector

Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on

There was a drop in both bulk and container cargo volumes.

Staff reporters 10 Jul 2023
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Jul 2023
NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation
Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jul 2023