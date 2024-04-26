Menu
Race on to reduce emissions from New Zealand livestock

It's unknown by how much methane emissions from livestock could be reduced. (Image: AgriZeroNZ)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 26 Apr 2024
Last week, the government joint venture AgriZeroNZ announced it was investing $5 million from a now $183m war chest into BioLumic, part of a multi-pronged effort to reduce cattle and sheep farming emissions.A technology fix is shaping up to be New Zealand’s best hope of reducing farm emissions, keeping customers and trading partners happy while avoiding a major fall in production.When the government this month announced an independent review of NZ’s methane emissions targets, associate agriculture minister Mark Patterson&n...
US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property
Bloomberg

US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property

According to the US government, Beijing's reforms remain too slow.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers

The mining giant has had discussions with potential buyers.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Calling all mediators

Workers and their bosses both need to have access to timely and skilled mediators.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Calling all mediators

