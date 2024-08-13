Menu
Ravensdown lime quarries on the block as it prepares for lower volumes

An aerial shot of one of Ravensdown's lime quarries. (Image: Ravensdown)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 13 Aug 2024
Ravensdown has put its lime quarries on the market while considering whether it actually needs to own them.The fertiliser co-operative is looking to the future and determining the most economically efficient way to cope with lower volumes in the coming years.“It’s just something that has got to happen in the industry,” chief executive Garry Diack told BusinessDesk.While sales volumes only slipped 0.4% to 891,000 metric tonnes (MT) in the year to the end of May, volumes remain significantly lower than the 1.2MT sold in the...
