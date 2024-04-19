Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Real progress on red meat takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric

Real progress on red meat takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric
(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Fri, 19 Apr 2024
On Feb 15, we celebrated the historic 1882 milestone when New Zealand first exported frozen lamb, a pioneering move that opened lucrative export avenues for the country for many years. However, in the face of evolving markets, there seems to be a noticeable lack of innovation in the red meat export industry. While markets continue to evolve, innovation in the red meat export industry could be further encouraged. Traditionally, the focus has been on maximising production volume, which can lead to market dynamics that sometimes result i...
WBD shifts risk with news deal
Media

WBD shifts risk with news deal

Warner Bros Discovery has engineered a low-risk news strategy as it cuts costs in NZ.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards

The yield from this year's harvest was 20% below the budgeted amount.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards
Economy

Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights

Auckland mayor wants direct flights between Auckland and Brazil. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights

More Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards
Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards

The yield from this year's harvest was 20% below the budgeted amount.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fonterra partners with Sharesies
Primary Sector

Fonterra partners with Sharesies

The new partnership will mean farmers can access a series of new features.

Rebecca Howard 18 Apr 2024
Santana’s golden opportunity
Primary Sector

Santana’s golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2024
'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine
Primary Sector

'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine

Profits of between $100m and $200m a year are projected, depending on the gold price.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Apr 2024