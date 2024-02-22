Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Record year for Aussie lamb slaughter bad news for NZ

Record year for Aussie lamb slaughter bad news for NZ
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
The numbers of Australian sheep slaughtered in 2023 reached their highest levels and farmgate prices struggled across this side of the Tasman as a result.Figures from the country’s bureau of statistics found 24.9 million lambs were slaughtered last year, up more than 16% year-on-year. The final three months of the year was the largest quarterly lamb slaughter on record at 6.6 million lambs.Building the flockThe increased production, due in part to severe droughts in many parts of Australia, has affected farmgate prices there and in N...
Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

More Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Synlait's bankers will 'extend and pretend'
Primary Sector

Synlait's bankers will 'extend and pretend'

Company owes $130m to be repaid in five weeks and it hasn't sold its cheese brand yet.

Rebecca Stevenson 21 Feb 2024
Pāmu reports $3m half-year profit, blaming weak milk, lamb prices
Finance

Pāmu reports $3m half-year profit, blaming weak milk, lamb prices

But it has upgraded its outlook.

Riley Kennedy 20 Feb 2024
Beef & Lamb NZ directors could be in for a pay rise
Primary Sector

Beef & Lamb NZ directors could be in for a pay rise

It's being pitched as a 'catch up' year.

Riley Kennedy 20 Feb 2024