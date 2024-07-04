Menu
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Jennifer Chappell, country manager and chief executive of Nestlé NZ. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
The Government may have delayed pricing agricultural emissions until at least 2030, but the clock hasn’t stopped for business.“It’s business critical. At the end of the day, we are an ingredients company,” Jennifer Chappell, country manager and chief executive of Nestlé New Zealand, said during a panel discussion at the Primary Industries NZ Summit. Globally, Nestlé has committed to reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and becoming net zero by 2050 at the latest.Single biggest ingredientAccording to Chapp...
