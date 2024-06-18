Menu
Relationship between Labour and rural sector broke down ‘too much’, Hipkins says

Labour leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the Fieldays Advocacy Hub next to Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 18 Jun 2024
Labour leader Chris Hipkins says his party’s relationship with the rural sector broke down “too much” towards the end of its time in government.Having won multiple rural seats in the 2020 election, Labour lost almost all of them in 2023 when the party left government after six years with 26.9% of the vote.It had been a controversial period in rural politics due to a raft of new environmental regulations, including the now defunct He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN), which sector representatives argued added to the cost and complexity of fa...
Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint
Energy

Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint

Several expressions of interest for NZ's only gas trading platform.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Politics

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation

NZ IT executives want a clear plan from the government on digitising public services.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation
Finance

Paul McBeth: Booster will defend FMA allegations

The FMA needs to move swiftly in its bid to be a related party pooper.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Booster will defend FMA allegations

