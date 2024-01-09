Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Rise and Shine: biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Rise and Shine: biggest NZ gold find in 40 years
Santana's Kiwi CEO, Damian Spring. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
Australian gold miner Santana Minerals is spruiking its "Rise and Shine” site in Central Otago as “the most significant gold discovery in New Zealand for four decades”.That puts it in contention with OceanaGold’s Macraes mine, a 90-minute drive away and in the same geological structure, which has produced more than three million ounces of gold since opening 34 years ago, in 1990.At today’s gold price, that values Macraes at $9.6 billion, with Santana’s Bendigo-Ophir discovery potentially significant...
Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price
Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price

If a buyer for Dairyworks isn't found, a capital raise could be on the cards.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey

Limited disclosure makes crowd-funding popular. Poor disclosure limits its future.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey
Bloomberg Aviation Safety

Boeing Max grounding goes global as carriers follow FAA order

 The blowout puts the focus back on Boeing’s manufacturing controls.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Boeing Max grounding goes global as carriers follow FAA order

More Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price
Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price

If a buyer for Dairyworks isn't found, a capital raise could be on the cards.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions
Finance

Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions

The billionaire Westbury Stud owner is adding money-lending to horse breeding.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount
Primary Sector

Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

Moana and Nissui will inject $40m to help fund independent acquisition.

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024