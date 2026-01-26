Menu
Santana Minerals slumps on NZX after reports of possible consent delays

Santana believes there is gold in those hills (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 26 Jan 2026
Santana Minerals was down nearly 15% in mid-day trading on the NZX after doubts were cast over how quickly the fast-track application for consents for its central Otago gold mine would be decided.Santana’s performance was in contrast to fellow would-be miners Manuka Resources (up 8%) and Minerals Exploration (up 2%). Mining companies have generally benefiting from record high gold prices and firm demand for other minerals.Santana was trading at $1.15, down 14.5%, Manuka at 26c, up 8.3% and Minerals Exploration at 29c, up 6c.Last November,...
A year in KiwiSaver
David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

