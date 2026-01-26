Santana Minerals slumps on NZX after reports of possible consent delays

Santana believes there is gold in those hills (Image: NZME)

Santana Minerals was down nearly 15% in mid-day trading on the NZX after doubts were cast over how quickly the fast-track application for consents for its central Otago gold mine would be decided.Santana’s performance was in contrast to fellow would-be miners Manuka Resources (up 8%) and Minerals Exploration (up 2%). Mining companies have generally benefiting from record high gold prices and firm demand for other minerals.Santana was trading at $1.15, down 14.5%, Manuka at 26c, up 8.3% and Minerals Exploration at 29c, up 6c.Last November,...