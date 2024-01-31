Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Santana offers one-for-five bonus option for shareholders

Santana offers one-for-five bonus option for shareholders
The Santana gold project may rival Oceana Gold's nearby Macraes mine for production. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Central Otago gold explorer Santana Minerals is leveraging the recent surge in its share price to offer shareholders a discounted share option that could raise A$38.4 million (NZ$41.4m) for the company if all options are exercised.The one-for-five bonus option will be available to all shareholders on the register at Feb 28 next month and can be exercised at a price of $1.08 per share at any time before Feb 28 next year.The strike price on the non-renounceable bonus right is a 7.5% discount to the variable weighted average price of Australian se...
Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants
Property

Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

The 5-star Intercontinental offers 139 upmarket rooms.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move

If the 2023 KiwiSaver transfer season was slower, it wasn’t for lack of competition.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move
Retail

Woolworths' goodwill write-down

Why did Woolworths write down nearly 70% of its goodwill?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Woolworths' goodwill write-down

More Primary Sector

Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers
Primary Sector

Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 30 Jan 2024
A landmark finding for NZ mānuka honey industry
Primary Sector

A landmark finding for NZ mānuka honey industry

That could breathe new life into futile efforts to trademark NZ mānuka honey.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jan 2024
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2024
Cloudy Bay Clams faces liquidation
Primary Sector

Cloudy Bay Clams faces liquidation

Cloudy Bay Clams is facing an unpaid rent bill. 

Victoria Young 26 Jan 2024