Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit
Skellerup is the producer of the red band gumboots. (Image: Skellerup)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Rubber products company Skellerup rejected criticism about its low debt levels saying it's often told by “well-intentioned” third-party commentators that it has a “lazy” balance sheet.“It is true that we do carry low levels of debt, but in periods of uncertainty have found this to be a distinct advantage; this ensures we make the right decisions for the business in a holistic sense, rather than responding to short-term exigencies,” chair John Strowger said, in the company’s annual results.The market...
