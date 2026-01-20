Sluggish Chinese birth rate sees harsh reaction to a2 Milk's share price

a2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. (Image: NZME)

The drop in The a2 Milk Company's share price after the release of China’s sluggish birth rate data appears to be “quite a harsh” reaction, an analyst says.Government data released on Monday showed the country’s birth rate fell to 6.63 per 1000 people – a record low in a2’s core market – in 2025.Total births for the period were 7.9 million, while total deaths were 11.31 million.It saw the company's share price fall from around $10.87 per share on the NZX just before 3.30pm on Monday, to a low of...