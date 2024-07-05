Menu
Spring Sheep buys 12% stake in Melody Dairies

Melody Dairies' plant outside Hamilton. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
The partnership behind sheep dairy group Spring Sheep has taken a 12% stake in a Waikato spray-drying joint venture.Four years ago, Landcorp (which trades as Pāmu), ASX-listed Clover Corporation and an entity connected to the now-collapsed Dairy Nutraceuticals stepped in to help fund a new industrial spray dryer to produce milk powder at the Waikato Innovation Park outside Hamilton. The three companies, as well as NZ Food Innovation Waikato – also known as FoodWaikato, formed a new entity, Melody Dairies, to fund, build and operate t...
Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high
The ASX200 has risen 1.2% to hit a nine-day high.

AAP 7:45am
Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

KiwiRail went for something else, but Stena's ferries could be back on the table.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 04 Jul 2024
Jones heads to Oz to woo mining investors
Work has begun on a critical minerals list and stocktake.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Jul 2024
Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction
The index was down 6.9%.

Riley Kennedy 03 Jul 2024
Litigation 'may have' disrupted BX Foods' timely accounts filing
The company was more than a year late in filing its 2022 accounts.

Riley Kennedy 03 Jul 2024