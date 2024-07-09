Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Synlait chair urges minority shareholders to make their voices heard in crucial loan vote

Synlait chair urges minority shareholders to make their voices heard in crucial loan vote
Synlait chair George Adams says he doesn't regret taking the role and knew it would be a challenge. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 09 Jul 2024
Synlait chair George Adams says talks are continuing with its second-largest shareholder, a2, over how it will vote on a crucial $130 million loan.On Thursday, The a2 Milk Company and minority shareholders in the New Zealand Exchange (NZX)-listed dairy manufacturer will vote at a special general meeting on whether to accept the terms of the lifeline loan from major shareholder Bright Dairy.  More than 35% shareholder Bright Dairy is excluded from the July 11 vote. If the vote fails, Synlait cannot pay a large debt due on July 15 and c...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower
Markets Aus market wrap

Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower

The ASX200 fell 0.76% during trading.

AAP 7:45am
Markets

Paul McBeth: Seeking the enterprise in Enprise

The low-key tech firm is coming up to its 10th anniversary on the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Seeking the enterprise in Enprise
Markets

Retail investor confidence looking perkier

For every dollar withdrawn from the platform, almost two were deposited.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail investor confidence looking perkier

More Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry
Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 08 Jul 2024
Synlait’s $130m loan decision day approaches
Primary Sector

Synlait’s $130m loan decision day approaches

Could this week be dairy processor's last?

Rebecca Stevenson and Riley Kennedy 08 Jul 2024
Spring Sheep buys 12% stake in Melody Dairies
Primary Sector

Spring Sheep buys 12% stake in Melody Dairies

The sale by Pāmu was done at arm's length.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2024
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Primary Sector

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 04 Jul 2024