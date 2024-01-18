Menu
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil in dealing with debt issues

(Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
Synlait Milk is faced with “choosing the lesser of two evils” to resolve its debt problem, analysts from Craigs Investment Partners said. Senior research analyst Stephen Ridgewell and associate research analyst Ryan Li retained a neutral rating but slashed the target price from $1.55 to 90 cents. The shares are currently trading at around 95 cents. A lot of debtSynlait needs to refinance $310 million of debt over the next 12 months, including $130m repayment to its bankers by March 31 and repayment of $180m of re...
Primary Sector

NZ exporters appear to be creaming Aussie dairy farmers

NZ's much cheaper dairy products are in demand across the Tasman.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ's much cheaper dairy products are in demand across the Tasman.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Global dairy prices at their highest since June 2023
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices at their highest since June 2023

The GDT index lifted 2.3%. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jan 2024
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer
Primary Sector

NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer

Key overseas markets, including China, have been flooded with cheap Australian product.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024