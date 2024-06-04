Menu
Synlait gets major transaction waiver from NZX as share price plummets

Synlait made the announcement when the NZX was closed for a public holiday. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Embattled dairy processor Synlait says it had to make a market disclosure in Australia despite the NZ exchange being closed for a public holiday. Synlait told the Australian securities exchange (ASX) on Monday it faced an exodus of farmer suppliers, with a “significant majority” of its 283 suppliers filing two-year notices to quit the struggling company. The company also said it had agreed to borrow $130 million from major shareholder Bright Dairy to cover a looming debt repayment and had sought waivers from its bankers be...
Primary Sector

Ruth Richardson out as Synlait director

Bright Dairy has swapped her for Leon Fung.

Riley Kennedy 9:10am
Infrastructure

Finance group ELF moves into Aussie PE hands

Maui Capital Aqua Fund investors are set to double their initial outlay with the sale.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Primary Sector

Bright Dairy has swapped her for Leon Fung.

Riley Kennedy 9:10am
Anzco Foods gets $28m M Bovis compensation
Primary Sector

Anzco Foods gets $28m M Bovis compensation

In total, more than $280m has been paid out in compensation across 2,961 claims. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Synlait goes 'conservative' with new season's milk price
Primary Sector

Synlait goes 'conservative' with new season's milk price

The company is facing material uncertainty over its high debt levels.

Riley Kennedy 31 May 2024
China lifts ban on most Australian beef exporters, Australian officials say
Primary Sector

China lifts ban on most Australian beef exporters, Australian officials say

Beijing suspended beef imports from some Australian abattoirs in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal 30 May 2024