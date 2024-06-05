Menu
Synlait shareholder Bright Dairy 'digging its heels in' on Dunsandel plant

Synlait shareholder Bright Dairy 'digging its heels in' on Dunsandel plant
Synlait's Dunsandel plant is the jewel in its crown. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Synlait’s major shareholder Bright Dairy is digging its heels in and sees a pathway out of the company’s financial troubles holding onto the Dunsandel plant, an analyst says. On Monday, the debt-laden dairy processor said its 39% Chinese shareholder, Bright Dairy, would loan it $130 million for a looming debt repayment, subject to approvals, including from its shareholders. The company told markets most of its farmer suppliers had issued two-year notices to leave, and it reiterated it had Bright Dairy’s backing for a...
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Business of Housing Business of housing

How social housing challenges the bureaucracy

Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Law & Regulation

David Chaplin: Stockfox on the run and other financial adviser tales

The Financial Markets Authority hints a tougher regulatory approach is on the way. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Stockfox on the run and other financial adviser tales
Markets

NZ dollar takes flight as markets forecast rate cuts abroad

The New Zealand dollar was trading at a three-month high late Tuesday.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ dollar takes flight as markets forecast rate cuts abroad

M. Bovis response levy cut by 66%
Primary Sector

M. Bovis response levy cut by 66%

Eradication programme is moving to the surveillance phase. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jun 2024
Ruth Richardson out as Synlait director
Primary Sector

Ruth Richardson out as Synlait director

Bright Dairy has swapped her for Leon Fung.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jun 2024
Synlait's share price plummet prompts NZX waiver
Primary Sector

Synlait's share price plummet prompts NZX waiver

The cash-strapped dairy processor's market capitalisation has dwindled to $100m.

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Jun 2024
Anzco Foods gets $28m M Bovis compensation
Primary Sector

Anzco Foods gets $28m M Bovis compensation

In total, more than $280m has been paid out in compensation across 2,961 claims. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jun 2024