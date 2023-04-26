Menu
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

Ella Somers
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Synlait Milk shares fell by 14 cents or 6.5% in early morning trading as slashed its full-year net profit guidance to a possible loss and cut its forecast milk price by 20 cents.The company now expects to report anywhere from a net loss of $5 million to a net profit of $5m for the year ended July 31.The dairy company previously told the market in late March net profit after tax was going to be in the range of $15m to $25m.Synlait put a trading halt on its shares and bonds on Friday because it needed time to properly consider new informatio...
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

David Chaplin: The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Simplicity won’t get quite the same brand heft with German DWS despite the leak-free bragging rights.

David Chaplin 8:00am
