Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

Analysts seem guardedly optimistic. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 May 2023
The high yield on Synlait Milk’s subordinated bond is a flashing red light but analysts seem guardedly optimistic about the long-term view. The $180 million five-year 2024 bonds – which have a face value of $1.00 – are currently yielding 11.25% with a coupon of 3.83%.Investors were already jittery, pushing the yield to 9.05% in early April after the company reported a weak first-half result.Anxiety, however, spiked after Synlait slashed its full-year guidance last week, almost exactly a month later. Highest yieldIt’...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Property Investigation

Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
Dairy Holdings CEO Colin Glass to step down from DairyNZ board
Primary Sector

He joined the board in 2017.

Staff reporters 01 May 2023
The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time
Primary Sector

We’ve got 440 working days to set up a system that allows tens of thousands of farmers to calculate and pay for their emissions. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Apr 2023
Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings
Primary Sector

Too much use of forestry to offset carbon emissions could lead to a glut of credits by the mid-2030s, the CCC warns.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Apr 2023
Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation
Primary Sector

The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP and innovations.

Rebecca Howard 27 Apr 2023