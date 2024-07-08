Menu
Primary Sector

Synlait’s $130m loan decision day approaches

Synlait’s $130m loan decision day approaches
Synlait's Dunsandel site is where the special meeting will be held on Thursday. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 08 Jul 2024
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 08 Jul 2024
The future of Synlait Milk hangs in the balance this week as shareholders prepare to vote on whether to seize a financial lifeline from its long-time backer. If the vote to accept a $130 million loan from Bright Dairy fails, the country’s third-largest dairy processor will likely collapse.As of late last week, The a2 Milk Company, which is Synlait's second-largest shareholder and holds 33% of the eligible voting shares, had given no indication on which way it would cast its vote at the meeting being held at Synlait’s flagsh...
Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job

The agency says it doesn't ordinarily do this, but it has a plan to manage conflicts.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job
Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 5:00am
More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 5:00am
Spring Sheep buys 12% stake in Melody Dairies
Primary Sector

Spring Sheep buys 12% stake in Melody Dairies

The sale by Pāmu was done at arm's length.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2024
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Primary Sector

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 04 Jul 2024
Jones heads to Oz to woo mining investors
Primary Sector

Jones heads to Oz to woo mining investors

Work has begun on a critical minerals list and stocktake.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Jul 2024