Primary Sector

Synlait's bankers will 'extend and pretend'
Synlait's shareholders are said to favour selling assets rather than an equity raise. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
Debt-laden Synlait’s banks will be happy to extend and pretend to keep loan books looking healthy, a fund manager says. The New Zealand stock exchange (NZX)-listed milk company has a $130 million debt repayment due at the end of March and $180m of bonds falling due in December.The milk manufacturer announced it would sell its Dairyworks cheese brand to bring in cash, but that hasn’t eventuated yet. Analysts say the company will need to sell Dairyworks, raise capital from shareholders or potentially sell something else to m...
Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests
Policy Exclusive

Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests

Critics have called for more transparency from those making key decisions for capital.

Murray Jones and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: zombie policies, pendulum swings and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: zombie policies, pendulum swings and more...
Infrastructure

Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease

Global port operators and investors were quizzed on market appetite for a lease.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease

