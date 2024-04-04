Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?

Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?
(Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
At least 50 of Synlait’s farmers have given notice to take their milk elsewhere, BusinessDesk understands. But the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) listed company, currently facing material uncertainty with high debt levels, won’t comment, citing commercial sensitivity. It has a four-month extension until July on its $130 million debt facility. On Tuesday, it said it would be undertaking a strategic review of its North Island assets after reporting a $96.2m loss for the first half to Jan 31. It is the third largest pr...
Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ

It's been a rough year, so how has One NZ held out?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Property

It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

Building and construction regulator took 18 months to reach decision.

Brent Melville 5:00am
It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames
Environment

Small businesses putting climate action in the 'too hard' basket

SMEs are focusing on low-hanging fruit according to two business surveys.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Small businesses putting climate action in the 'too hard' basket

More Primary Sector

Cloudy Bay Clams moves into receivership
Primary Sector

Cloudy Bay Clams moves into receivership

The clam harvester hasn't been able to dig itself out of its debt hole.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2024
Enter Fonterra: cash-strapped Synlait's new threat
Primary Sector

Enter Fonterra: cash-strapped Synlait's new threat

Rival is primed to scoop up suppliers as Synlait grapples with debt crisis.

Rebecca Stevenson and Riley Kennedy 03 Apr 2024
Dan Boulton takes Silver Fern Farms' reins as it dips into the red
Primary Sector

Dan Boulton takes Silver Fern Farms' reins as it dips into the red

It reported a loss of $24.4 million.

Riley Kennedy 03 Apr 2024
New Zealand is stoking China's log-jam
Primary Sector

New Zealand is stoking China's log-jam

Foresters continue to export at a rate of knots, despite a two-month wood pile.

Brent Melville 02 Apr 2024