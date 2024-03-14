Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre liquidators waiting on deal to be signed

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre liquidators waiting on deal to be signed
Liquidators took control of agri-education provider Taratahi as declining student numbers meant its funding dropped faster than it could cut costs. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
The liquidators of Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre are waiting on a signed sales and purchase agreement to get a long-awaited deal to sell off its campus and farm over the line.Five years ago, Grant Thornton’s David Ruscoe and Russell Moore took control of the agri-education provider as declining student numbers meant its funding dropped faster than it could cut costs.At the time of their appointment as liquidators, the provider had 250 staff across three residential campuses in Wairarapa, Telford, and Reporoa. It also had 10 non-re...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

More Primary Sector

Synlait joins forces with Nestlé on emissions
Primary Sector

Synlait joins forces with Nestlé on emissions

The partnership will fund emissions efficiencies.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2024
Farmer confidence edges up
Primary Sector

Farmer confidence edges up

The survey found confidence reached its lowest level last year.

Staff reporters 11 Mar 2024
Auditor general wants MPs to quiz food safety officials
Primary Sector

Auditor general wants MPs to quiz food safety officials

MPI is consulting on a food import levy.

Riley Kennedy 11 Mar 2024
How Fonterra aims to milk Thai consumer market
Primary Sector

How Fonterra aims to milk Thai consumer market

Globally, foodservice is the highest-margin business of the co-op's three divisions.

Victoria Young 11 Mar 2024