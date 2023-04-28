Menu
The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time

We've got 440 working days. It's not enough. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
Here’s a fact about agriculture emissions: we’ve got 440 working days to set up a system that allows tens of thousands of farmers to calculate and pay for their emissions when we haven’t even settled some basic issues around pricing and offsets. It is simply not enough time. This week’s draft advice from the Climate Change Commission was a case in point. It’s advocating for a “basic farm-level” emissions pricing system that could pave the way for something more complex.Even that is hardly simp...
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 2:45pm
Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 11:05am
