Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

The race against time to bail out the wool industry

The race against time to bail out the wool industry
Mark Patterson speaking in Parliament recently. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 14 May 2024
Mark Patterson is under no illusion pulling the wool industry out of its “dire state” isn’t going to be an easy task.But, the New Zealand First MP, who is associate minister of agriculture with the wool delegation, has his heart set on using whatever levers the government can pull to turn it around.In recent years, demand for strong or coarse wool made into products such as carpets has suffered because of strong competition from synthetic fibres, a lack of capacity for development and industry fragmentation. Prices are so...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Advertising liquidation application against Nikki Connors’ entity an abuse of process, high court rules
Property

Advertising liquidation application against Nikki Connors’ entity an abuse of process, high court rules

The matter will be called again in mid-June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Qippay could be NZ’s next listed tech company

The fintech startup plans to ride the wave of open banking to NZX listing before 2026.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Qippay could be NZ’s next listed tech company
Policy

Will NZ's new cybersecurity strategy match Aussies' bold one?

The govt is quietly drafting a new cybersecurity strategy amidst rising cyber threats.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Will NZ's new cybersecurity strategy match Aussies' bold one?

More Primary Sector

Failed dairy group owes BNZ $36.5m
Primary Sector

Failed dairy group owes BNZ $36.5m

Receivers applied to court to be cleared of personal liability.

John Anthony 10 May 2024
Canadian medical cannabis company eyes NZ for growth
Primary Sector

Canadian medical cannabis company eyes NZ for growth

Nasdaq-listed Aurora says New Zealand market has 'great potential'.

John Anthony 10 May 2024
AgriZeroNZ invests $9.9m in US methane vaccine startup
Primary Sector

AgriZeroNZ invests $9.9m in US methane vaccine startup

It is the second methane vaccine investment for the industry/government joint venture.

Staff reporters 09 May 2024
Fonterra appoints Andrew Murray as new CFO
Primary Sector

Fonterra appoints Andrew Murray as new CFO

Simon Till has been acting in the job since last year.

Riley Kennedy 09 May 2024