Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Ah, it's good to be a barley farmer. Carlos Bagrie sips his brew, a collaboration with Garage Project. (Image: Royalburn)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
Carlos Bagrie has learned a lot about the beer-brewing process in the past few months after taking the “obvious” step of launching a cask beer using barley from his Crown Terrace farm near Arrowtown.What he remains weak on is being able to pour the perfect beer from his own on-farm kegs, avoiding a nasty "foam over".He still relies on sales manager and brewer Oli Boyes for that skill set.And while Bagrie grew up on a sheep and barley farm in Southland, he opted into a food retail and marketing career, so the move into farm...
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

More Primary Sector

Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand
Primary Sector

Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand

Prices also supported by the exchange rate and declining shipping rates.

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023
Fonterra wants govt to push hard on US
Primary Sector

Fonterra wants govt to push hard on US

Foreign minister Winston Peters made a direct appeal at the US business summit for an FTA.

Riley Kennedy 01 Dec 2023
Liquidation likely for timber processor
Primary Sector

Liquidation likely for timber processor

However, MBIE says it wasn't in default of its loan.

Riley Kennedy 30 Nov 2023
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?
Primary Sector

Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023