Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

The urgent need for better varroa parasite treatments

The urgent need for better varroa parasite treatments
An adult honey bee infested with varroa mites. (Image: Phil Lester)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
New Zealand scientists are racing to find better ways to control the varroa parasite as existing beehive treatments become less and less effective.There is a sense of urgency to the problem, with bee losses from varroa rising every year since 2017. According to Apiculture NZ data, 47% of hive losses over the 2022 winter were caused by suspected varroa and related complications, compared with 39% in winter 2021.Although Apiculture NZ wants to see a more coordinated and industry-led approach to varroa research, NZ researchers haven’t been i...
‘Faceless investors’ get organised as Du Val denies insolvency
Property

‘Faceless investors’ get organised as Du Val denies insolvency

The company is looking to plug leaks as dissent grows and projects remain unfinished.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets

A who's-who of Fletcher's board

The directors who've led Fletcher Building to its current dilemma. 

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
A who's-who of Fletcher's board
Opinion

David Chaplin: Much ado about ESG overdose

History has yet to supply an answer "about what ESG means in the first place".

David Chaplin 5:00am
Much ado about ESG overdose

More Primary Sector

Would-be Taranaki seabed miner optimistic of getting fast-track consent
Primary Sector

Would-be Taranaki seabed miner optimistic of getting fast-track consent

After years of legal battles, TTR is hoping for a fast-track consent.

John Anthony and Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ honey industry up against the worst pest in the world
Primary Sector

NZ honey industry up against the worst pest in the world

Rising varroa control costs are taking the buzz out of an industry already under strain.

Greg Hurrell 13 Feb 2024
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss
Primary Sector

Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss

Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2024
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
Primary Sector

Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast

CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 12 Feb 2024